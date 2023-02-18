Home

Fans Flood Twitter With Rishabh Pant Memes as Nathan Lyon Shines Against India

Fans Flood Twitter With Rishabh Pant Memes as Nathan Lyon Shines Against India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Fans have flooded Twitter with numerous memes on Rishabh Pant as Nathan Lyon tore the Indian top orders apart on the second day of the ongoing 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi.

Lyon so far took 4 wickets today and Indian cricket fans are missing the 25-year old wicket-keeper batter, who had a brilliant run against the Australian spinner when they met at the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which India won it 2-1 against all odds.

Here’s a look at some of the best memes from the social media space.

Rishabh Pant watching Nathan Lyon taking wickets pic.twitter.com/6tUfUn3KhF — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) February 18, 2023

Rishabh Pant at home watching nathan lyon taking wickets pic.twitter.com/w0tD97uO92 — Cricket Wala Ladka (@cricketwalaldka) February 18, 2023

Nathan Lyon took two 2 wickets Rishabh Pant to Indian Batters :#IndvsAus2ndtest pic.twitter.com/9vTgWDdmeI — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 18, 2023

Rishabh Pant watching Indian Batters giving wickets to Lyon #IndVsAus2023 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LqG11VkyzQ — Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) February 18, 2023

It was a session in which Australia burnt all of their reviews, but Lyon put them on top by picking all four wickets through varying his speed and getting a bit of turn to bamboozle the Indian top order.

Currently former captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease and are trying their every bit to get the Indian innings back on track. Lyon took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer. The spin so far has troubled the Indian batters and they should be wary of another spinner Todd Murphy, who had a brilliant outing in the 1st Test.











