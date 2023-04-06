Home

WATCH | Fans Go Crazy As KKR Arrives At Eden Gardens For Practice Session Ahead Of RCB Clash

Kolkata: Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders lost their opener clash against Punjab Kings via the Duckworth-Lewis method at Mohali on April 1. The franchise will now play against Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground Eden Gardens Kolkata. The buzz is that KKR’s owner Shah Rukh Khan will be in the house when they return here after 1,438 days. They last played at Eden Gardens on April 28, 2019 — a 34-run win over Mumbai Indians before COVID-19 hit the world.

The franchise has a huge fan base and for that fans keep following their favorite team. There is a video that is going viral on social media where you can see fans cheering for their favorite team outside the stadium ahead of RCB clash. Here is the video:

Kolkata will look to a bounce back in the second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but the franchise will surely miss the services of regular skipper Shreyar Iyer who was ruled out of the entire IPL as he will undergo a surgery to treat his back injury. The other big blow is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament because of family reasons and international commitments.

‘Accidental’ skipper Rana, who has experience of leading Delhi in white-ball cricket, has a big task ahead of him as the team desperately seeks some solace in its den.

The excitement will be at an all-time high for both teams, with crowd-puller Virat Kohli in the visitors’ dug out.

Iyer’s absence has made the batting feeble. A quick-fire fifty-run partnership between Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, who was promoted to No. 4, was the highlight of their batting against Punjab.

KKR also can take positives from a cracking start by Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed a flurry of boundaries and a 101-metre six before perishing for 22.

KKR had blamed the power failure in the innings break for their drop in momentum, but the truth is they will have to raise the bar.

On the bowling front, the likes of Tim Southee and Sunil Narine leaked runs, something they will have to address.

Narine looked to have lost his mystery ball as the Punjab batters took him to the cleaners.

KKR’s attack will be put to test against the likes of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who looked in imperious touch in an unbeaten 82 in their eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

RCB’s pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden.

But they are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation. David Willey is expected to replace him.











