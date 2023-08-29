Fans Go Gaga During Virat Kohli Entry In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Home

‘Kohli, Kohli’: Fans Go Gaga During Virat Kohli’s Entry In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Team India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played in Colombo’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 02.



New Delhi: The former India captain is one of the most followed cricketers in the World and fans always praise him for his game Currently the 34-year-old is in Alur for Asia Cup 2023 preparatory camp along with tournament-bound team India. While entering the ground crowd gathered around him to cheer him for the tournament.

The video of Bengaluru’s crowed has gone viral on social media where people chanting Kohli, Kohli and here is the viral video:

Virat Kohli in Alur. pic.twitter.com/rkYcqj7f6v — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 29, 2023

Team India will leave for Sri Lanka on August 29 that is tonight the side will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener clash of the tournament on September 02 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Team India will play thier first match without wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul confirmed coach Rahul Dravid. He will not be the part of India’s playing XI in first two matches that will be against Pakistan and Nepal.

The recent update opens the door for a wicket-keeper batter position in the team, Ishan Kishan is the second option as a wicket-keeper batter but with the opening slot already filled Sanju Samson who is traveling as a reserve player might be seen in the opening stage of the tournament.

The doubt over Rahul featuring in the playing eleven was already there, as Ajit Agarkar in the press conference updated about his recent niggle injury.

However, he attended the week-long fitness and medical training camp in Alur, Karnataka, and practiced both batting and wicket-keeping.

Rahul hasn’t featured in any matches since IPL 2023 after he suffered an injury in his right thigh. He underwent surgery in London and since then he has been in a recovery period at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore with Shreyas Iyer and Jsprit Bumrah.

However, Bumrah and Iyer are all set to feature in the playing eleven. Bumrah recently led the Indian T20I team against Ireland and clinched the title with a 2-0 win in a three-match series.

Dravid looked confident about Rahul playing in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup if India qualifies.















