August 24, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir For Making Another Statement On MS Dhoni And 2011 World Cup

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir For Making Another Statement On MS Dhoni And 2011 World Cup | Details

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir scored a match-defining 97 in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. In 2007 T20I World Cup the opener scored 75 runs against Pakistan.

Gambhir, Dhoni, 2011 World Cup, controversy, 2007 World T20I, Indian Cricket Team,
Gautam Gambhir scored a match-defining 97 in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and 2007 World T20I winner and 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has once again come under fire by Indian fans on social media after the left-handed batter called on the public to celebrate other player’s success and not just MS Dhoni for the team’s success under him.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor has urged Indian fans to not fall for any individual celebration of Dhoni for India’s World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011. Gambhir also asked fans to praise former Indian players Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others players who have contributed in 2007 and 2011 ICC Trophies win for India.

In a recent interview with Revsportsz, Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts that “While we celebrate MS Dhoni’s innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much.”

“No one innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort and should be celebrated as such. It is because of social media that we don’t do it. Social media is biased and we all know that. But social media doesn’t make it the truth,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“There is always a tendency on social media to celebrate individuals more than the team. In doing so, what happens is we don’t celebrate key performers who had as much a part to play. And that’s an issue for sure. All I will say is we should celebrate the entire team. While we celebrate Dhoni, we should also celebrate the others who all played very important roles in the Indian win,” he explained.

After Gambhir’s recent comment, Indian fans appeared to be upset and angry on the 41-year-old Gambhir because he talked about the subject a many times before. Here are some of the reactions on LSG mentor’s comment.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Essex Sign Fast-Bowler Umesh Yadav For Final Three Games Of County Championship Season

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

KL Rahul Should Be A Reserve Player; Sanju Samson Should Also Be There, Says Danish Kaneria On India Squad

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Makes History, Enters Final

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir For Making Another Statement On MS Dhoni And 2011 World Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Essex Sign Fast-Bowler Umesh Yadav For Final Three Games Of County Championship Season

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

KL Rahul Should Be A Reserve Player; Sanju Samson Should Also Be There, Says Danish Kaneria On India Squad

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Makes History, Enters Final

3 hours ago admin