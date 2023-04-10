17.9 C
Fans Slam Harshal Patel For Squandering Mankad Chance In Last Over As LSG Beat RCB In Thrilling Run-Chase

After Harshal’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn’t successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.

IPL 2023: Fans Slam Harshal Patel For Squandering Mankad Chance In Last Over As LSG Beat RCB In Thrilling Run-Chase. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Just 24 hours after Rinku Singh lead Kolkata Knight Riders to an unimaginable victory, Lucknow Super Giants on Monday left no stone unturned as the Lucknow franchise chased down 212 runs against RCB at the Chinnaswamy, winning just by a single wicket in the last ball of the match.

There was no shortage of thrills and spills at the Chinnaswamy as 5 runs required for LSG to win in the final over and they even lost two wickets to add up to the incredible run-chase. But there was one such moment in the last over, where Harshal Patel had a glorious chance to mankad Ravi Bishnoi, but the run-out came a little bit late after completing his follow through action. As per law, you cannot mankad a non-striker batter after you have completed your follow-through.

This sparked a huge rage on social media as fans slammed the RCB bowler for squandering a glorious chance, that would’ve taken the game to a super-over.

After Harshal’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn’t successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.




Published Date: April 11, 2023 12:12 AM IST







