Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Fans Slam Harshal Patel For Squandering Mankad Chance In Last Over As LSG Beat RCB In Thrilling Run-Chase

After Harshal’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn’t successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.

IPL 2023: Fans Slam Harshal Patel For Squandering Mankad Chance In Last Over As LSG Beat RCB In Thrilling Run-Chase. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Just 24 hours after Rinku Singh lead Kolkata Knight Riders to an unimaginable victory, Lucknow Super Giants on Monday left no stone unturned as the Lucknow franchise chased down 212 runs against RCB at the Chinnaswamy, winning just by a single wicket in the last ball of the match.

There was no shortage of thrills and spills at the Chinnaswamy as 5 runs required for LSG to win in the final over and they even lost two wickets to add up to the incredible run-chase. But there was one such moment in the last over, where Harshal Patel had a glorious chance to mankad Ravi Bishnoi, but the run-out came a little bit late after completing his follow through action. As per law, you cannot mankad a non-striker batter after you have completed your follow-through.

This sparked a huge rage on social media as fans slammed the RCB bowler for squandering a glorious chance, that would’ve taken the game to a super-over.

Let’s all laugh at @HarshalPatel23 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Man fumbled a mankad 😭😭😭😭😭. Ee sala cup nam de 🥶 🥶🥶🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BAphDkHcRt — V. (@Messilizer9021) April 10, 2023

This is sickening from #RCB. Over the years with match winners like ABD, Kohli & Gayle you couldn’t win a Trophy. If you can’t even Mankad. I think you are Jinxed.#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/YTGCHM40z6 — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 10, 2023

Harshal trying to Mankad and fumbling the whole thing made everything even funnier. Proper entertainers. No wonder y’all trend #1 in every social media 😭 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 10, 2023

RCB choke is legendary. Missed a mankad, missed a straight forward run out. Keeper couldn’t even capture the ball. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 10, 2023

Doing Mankad Like R Ashwin Is Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea 😂 #HarshalPatel #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/M1XOrnq7GQ — Oggy 💙 (@SirOggyBilla) April 10, 2023

After Harshal’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn’t successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.











