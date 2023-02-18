Home

Fans Slam KL Rahul For Poor Show Against Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Test

Lyon, replacing Kuhnemann and bowling from round the wicket, instantly got success when he trapped Rahul lbw, rapping him low on the front pad.

Fans Slam KL Rahul For Poor Show Against Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Test. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul’s poor form with the bat continues and the fans are extremely disappointed with Lucknow Super Giants’ s skipper. India were on 21/0 on 1st Day’s play. In the following day, Rahul managed to score only 17 before getting out on the hands of Nathan Lyon.

After burning a review on trying to get Rahul out via lbw off Kuhnemann, Australia again lost a review on attempting to get the right-handed opener dismissed in the same fashion, this time off the bowling of Cummins.

Rahul who recently got married to his girlfriend Athiya Shetty scored only 20 in the last match in Nagpur and this time it was even lesser.

Here are the reactions of the fans on Twitter.

KL Rahul’s contribution in team for last 2 years #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iqMNFpUEZU — Sachya (@sachya2002) February 18, 2023

Hello @BCCI what is the procedure to remove KL Rahul from Indian Team??#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/BzwvdB1fnu — DJ🇮🇳 (@Garvi_gujarat2) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul Scores

10 , 4 , 0 , 16 , 54 , 4 , 13 , 8 , 10 , 23 , 36 , 19 , 0 , 37 , 149 , 0 , 4 , 33 , 2 , 44 , 2 , 0 , 9 , 44 , 38 , 13 , 6 , 84 , 26 , 129 , 5 , 0 , 8 , 17 , 46 , 123 , 23 ,50 ,8 ,12 ,10 ,22,23 , 10,2,20,17 And he is our vc 🤣🤣🤣 17 single digit scores #bgt pic.twitter.com/ZF0WDzSSBE — Riseup Pant (@RiseupPant) February 18, 2023

Night Watchman KL Rahul scored very good 17 Run for Team India… Best Night Watchman player for India…#KLRahul

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AQnY6RPIPg — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) February 18, 2023

Kl Rahul doing exactly what he does the Best everytime , Walking wicket #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/gb46pS5Lpd — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) February 18, 2023

Currently India are reeling against the Australians after the departures of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.











