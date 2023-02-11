2.4 C
New York

Fans Suggest Dinesh Karthik A Job After His Early Finish Prediction Got True In Nagpur

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fans Suggest Dinesh Karthik A Job After His ‘Early Finish’ Prediction Got True In Nagpur

India will now play the second Test match against Australia in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fans Suggest Dinesh Karthik A Job After His 'Early Finish' Prediction Got True In Nagpur
IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fans Suggest Dinesh Karthik A Job After His ‘Early Finish’ Prediction Got True In Nagpur

Nagpur: Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik who is currently doing commentary on ongoing India vs Australia Test series had made a prediction of an early finish for the first test match which was played in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur and the game was finished early as Indian bowlers dominated Aussies.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a devastating spell of 12 overs to claim 5 wickets for 37 runs as India bowled out Australia for 91 in their second innings to win the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series by an innings and 132 runs.

Australia were bowled out in less than a session, their innings lasting 32.3 overs and lasted just 131 minutes.

Before this prediction, Dinesh Karthik also predicted the playing XIs for India and that was also got true as Rohit Sharma led India came with the same playing XIs.

After back to back true predictions the tweets of wicketkeeper batter went viral on social space and fans started suggesting Dinesh Karthik to be an astrologer. Here are the viral tweets:

With the wicket offering a slow turn and low bounce, the Aussie batsmen had to use their feet and get to the ball to negate the lbw getting into the equation, which they couldn’t do so and crashed to a huge defeat.




Published Date: February 11, 2023 3:32 PM IST



Updated Date: February 11, 2023 3:34 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

spot_img

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh