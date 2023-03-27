Home

Sports

Fans Support Babar Azam After Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets

Pakistan will now play the third T20I against Afghanistan on March 27 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah which will start from 9.30 PM IST.

Fans Support Babar Azam After Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets

New Delhi: Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets with one ball remaining and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Afghanistan has created history by winning a series against long-standing rivals Pakistan as this is the first time Afghanistan has won a series against a top-six ranked ICC team.

Pakistan is playing without their captain Babar Azam in the absence of regular skipper Shadab Khan is leading the team. Mohammad Rizwan also rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

As per the reports by Cricket Pakistan that PCB Management Committee chairman, Najam Sethi, contacted Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman informed them that they will be given rest.

After losing the series against Aghanistan fans started backing thier regular capatain Babar Azam, here are the tweets:

All the Kirkut experts used to bash Babar’s captaincy without any reason & now without Babar Azam, Pakistan team couldn’t even win against Afghanistan

A lesson for Najam Sethi & others #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/aBL6elHppI — SAAD (@SaadIrfan258) March 26, 2023

#PakistanCricket Team lost a series against Afghanistan without #BabarAzam #PAKvAFG #BehindYouSkipper#PCB @PeshawarZalmi

If you are a Pakistani, you should think twice before doubting on this man! He the best thing happened to Pakistan in recent times My captain.#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/G1kkadsRyS — Aqsanaeemkhan (@Aqsanaeemkhan_) March 27, 2023

Pakistan will now play the third T20I against Afghanistan on March 27 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah which will start from 9.30 PM IST.











