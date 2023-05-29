Fans Use Virat Kohli Cut-Out Poster To Protect Themselves From Ahmedabad Storm- WATCH Viral Video

Home

IPL 2023 FINAL, CSK vs GT: Fans Use Virat Kohli’s Cut-Out Poster To Protect Themselves From Ahmedabad Storm- WATCH Viral Video

During times of distress, King Kohli always comes to the rescue.

IPL 2023 FINAL, CSK vs GT: Fans Use Virat Kohli’s Cut-Out Poster To Protect Themselves From Ahmedabad Storm- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli has time and again saved India and even Royal Challengers Bangalore from the jaws of defeat but little did everyone know that the former India captain saved a number of fans during a rain-washed day of the IPL Final between CSK and GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday without even being present physically.

Over 1 lakh supporters braved the rain and went to watch the IPL final between Chennai and Gujarat but unfortunately they had to return home, without seeing a single bowled being bowled due to the thunderstorm that hit Ahmedabad.

During the storm, inside the stadium premises, a number of fans took refuge under a Virat Kohli cut-out poster and carried above their shoulders towards the stadium exit. The fans who were recording the incident, kept on chanting Kohli’s name. So King Kohli did it again apparently, saving quite a number of his beloved fans.

The video has now gone viral on social media.

The final has now been moved today, the Reserve Day at the same venue. As per the weather report, there are possibilities of rain during toss time and a thunderstorm is likely to hit Ahmedabad again after 9 PM.

For the first time ever, we are seeing an IPL Final getting postponed due to heavy rain. If the rain manages to play spoilsport again and we don’t get to see a result after 12:06 AM, then Gujarat will be crowned IPL champions once again as they finished above Chennai Super Kings in the league phase.















