Fans Want Rishabh Pant Back as KS Bharat Drops a Dolly During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

After Rishabh Pant’s accident, Ishan Kishan has been a regular in the shorter formats of the game and KS Bharat has keep keeping in the longest format.

Ahmedabad: The fans were left furious on India wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat after the 29-year old missed an absolute sitter and gave Australian batter Travs Head a second life-line during Day 1 of 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Head after the edging the ball, Bharat had one of the easiest chances to take a catch but he messed it up completely. As a result, the netizens on social media slammed the Gujarat Titans man and demanded injured wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant back to the national team.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans on Twitter:-

After Rishabh Pant’s accident, Ishan Kishan has been a regular in the shorter formats of the game and KS Bharat has keep keeping in the longest format. But Bharat’s performance hasn’t been worthwhile as a batsman and he needs to up his game sooner or later.

