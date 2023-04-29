Fans Worship India Captains Cutout; Watch VIRAL Video

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Birthday: Fans Worship India Captain’s Cutout; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: In the clip, a couple of fans worship Rohit’s cutout before offering a coconut in traditional style for the well-being of the cricketer.

Rohit Sharma Birthday (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: India cricket captain Rohit Sharma turns 36 on Sunday but the celebrations from the fans have already started. In India, this is not uncommon as cricketers are treated as demi-gods. On Rohit’s birthday eve, a clip on social space garnered a lot of traction. In the clip, a couple of fans worship Rohit’s cutout before offering a coconut in traditional style for the well-being of the cricketer. Rohit, who is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, would surely celebrate his birthday with his near and dear ones.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Rohit, who is a premier white-ball player, has not been in the best of form and that still remains a concern not just for the Mumbai Indians but also the Indian team with the all-important World Test Championship final coming up. Rohit at the halfway mark as he has scored 181 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.86.

“It is a huge challenge to manage your mental energy. International cricketers around the world do play a lot of cricket, but Indian cricketers play it non-stop all year round. With Rohit Sharma now being captain of India now as well, it’s even more on his plate. If he is a bit mentally fatigued, you can see why. When it comes to Rohit Sharma, we have seen him at his best, but in the last four or five years of the IPL, he hasn’t been very consistent at all. It is hard to get your head around it because he is such a gun batter when he is going, taking on all the best bowlers in the world in all different conditions,” said Watson on The Grade Cricketer.











