Fantasy cricket tips India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup match Feb 20 Mon, 6.30 PM IST St George Park

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 6:30 PM IST, February 20, Monday

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: After losing against England team India will face Ireland for match 18 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet-led India will look to win this match with a huge margin to book the semi-final berth in the ongoing tournament in South Africa. Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match 18 toss between India Women and Ireland Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time: February 20, Monday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, GH Lewis

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Laura Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, AN Kelly, Cara Murray

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.











