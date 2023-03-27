Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing 11 for 3rd T20I Afghanistan vs Pakistan At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9.30 PM IST Mar 24 Mon

Home

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9.30 PM IST March 24, Monday

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd T20I: All You Need To Know

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, 3rd T20I: After losing the series against Afghanistan Pakistan will now look to win the third and final T20I to avoid the whitewash against the Hosts. Both teams will play the third T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and the match is set to be played at 9.30 PM IST.

TOSS – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I toss will take place on 9 PM IST on Friday

Time – 9.30 PM IST, March 27, Monday.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah.

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan.











