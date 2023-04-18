Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11s for ECS T10 Cyprus 2023, Match 44 Markhor vs Limassol Zalmi 3 PM IST Apr 18

Home

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Markhor vs Limassol Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3 PM IST April 18, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Markhor and Limassol Zalmi will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – 1 PM IST, April 18, Tuesday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: N Qamar

Batters: J Ali Shah (c), Z Ahmad, U Shah, A Bakar Siddique

All-rounders: W Akhtar (vc), S Khan, A Sulahri

Bowlers: M Khan, B Ayub, U Farooq.

MAR vs LIZ Probable Playing XIs

Markhor: Zeeshan Ahmad, Amir Sohail (c), Zeeshan Ali, Abu Bakar Siddique, Nadeem Qamar, Awais Sulahri, Hamza Rehman, Rasab Sher, Muhammad Qamar, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Tajammal.

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Shah, Murtaza Khan (c), Umar Shah, Salman Khan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Faheem Khattak, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Furqan Muhammad, Babar Ayub and Syed Zia.











