Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs for ECS Milan T10, Match 41 At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan 1 PM IST

MU vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Milan United vs Bergamo Cricket Club, Today’s Probable XIs at Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 1 PM IST May 2 Tuesday

TOSS: The match toss between Milan United and Bergamo Cricket Club will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Match Time: May 2, Tuesday, 1 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

MU vs BCC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: P Kumar

Batters: S Jayasekara, M Singh, S Kumara

All-rounders: J Singh, J Ram(c), D Shikoh, B Singh, R Silva, T Heshan(vc)

Bowlers: K Shahzad.

MU vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

MU: T.Nimesh (wk), S.Kumara, S.Jayasekara, I.Jayakody, F.Muhammad, R.Silva, T.Hensen, S.Silva, R.Senevirathna, G.Silva, N.Irfan

BCC: P.Kumar Sudida (wk), M.Singh, A.Javaid, S.Lal, K.Singh-I, J.Singh, D.Shikoh, J.Ram, B.Singh, K.Shahzad-II, R.Qureshi