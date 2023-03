Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today for 1st T20I Between Bangladesh and England 2.30 PM IST Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Home

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today Bangladesh vs England T20I Match At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 5.30 PM IST March 9, Thursday

Here is Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Guru Tips and BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I game, BAN vs ENG Probable XIs – 1st T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – 1st T20I.

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The first T20I match toss between Bangladesh and England will take place at 5:00 PM IST on March 09.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Litton Das

Batters: Phil Salt, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Raja Rejaur Rahman

BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.