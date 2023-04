Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Match KKR vs CSK Dream 11 At 7.30 PM IST in Kolkata

Home

Kolkata vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 33: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST April 23, Sunday

Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Between KKR and CSK at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST April 23, Sunday: KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 33 Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KKR vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: CSK vs RR, Match 33, IPL

Date & Time: April 23, 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Jason Roy, Venky Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur/Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.