Fantasy Cricket Tips Today Playing 11 2nd ODI South Africa vs Netherlands Wanderers Stadium At 1.30 PM IST Apr 2 Sun

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa, 2nd ODI: South Africa will lock horns against the Netherlands for the second and final ODI which will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on April 02, Sunday.

TOSS: The Netherlands Tour of South Africa 2nd ODI toss between South Africa and Netherlands will take place at 1.30 PM IST – on April 2.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs NED Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batters: Wesley Baressi, Rassie van der Dussen, Max O’Dowd (vc), Musa Ahmed

All-rounder: Aiden Markram(C)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Fred Klaassen

SA vs NED Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Baressi, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Vivian Kingma.











