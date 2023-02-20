Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11, Feb 20 5.30 & 8 PM IST for ECS T10 Malta, Match 85 & Match 86

Home

Sports

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Royal Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM & 8 PM IST February 20, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs RST Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs RST Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Royal Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs RST Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs RST Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Royal Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series. GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Royal Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM & 8 PM IST February 20, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Gozo Zalmi and Royal Strikers will take place at 5 PM & 7.30 PM IST

Time – February 20, Monday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: C Sundarasanan(c)

Batters: C Singh, K Koppaka

All-rounders: P Pushparajan, M Ali, A Alocious, F Rahman(vc)

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, J Jerome, J Mathew, M Javed.

GZZ vs RST Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Zeeshan Khan, Glenn Tavilla, Faiz Ullah, Farrukh Mughal, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Abdul Qadeer, Adnan Anwar, Bilal Khan, Riaz Ashraf (c), Fazil Rahman, and Mehboob Ali.

Royal Strikers: Sanish Mani, Rejit Abraham, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Manuel Augustine, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Jaison Jerome (c), Clinto Paul, and J Mathew.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.











