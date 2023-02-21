Fantasy Cricket Tips Today Playing 11 Feb 21 Tuesday for ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023, Match 19 Pakistan vs England

Home

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 19, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain England Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 21, Tuesday

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match 18 toss between England Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time: February 21, Tuesday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

