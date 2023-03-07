Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for European Cricket League T10, Match 6 Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 7 Tuesday

Home

LL vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lathbury Lightning vs Olten CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 7, Tuesday

LL vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

LL vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lathbury Lightning vs Olten CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 7, Tuesday.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Lathbury Lightning and Olten CC will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, March 7, Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

LL vs OLT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, Louis Bruce(c)

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, M Stanikzai, Sameer Nayak(vc)

Bowlers: G Navaretnarasa, L Augustin, J Stanikzai.

LL vs OLT Probable Playing XIs

Lathbury Lightning: Rahul Daswani (wk), Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Ed Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, James Fitzgerald, Maanav Nayak, and Jack Horrocks.

Olten CC: Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, P Varothayan, Diyon Johnson, Malyar Stanikzai, J Perumal, R Stanikzai, G Navaretnarasa, J Stanikzai, and L Augustin.











