Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 17 Feb 19 10.30 PM IST At Boland Park, Paarl

ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 17 Feb 19 10.30 PM IST At Boland Park, Paarl

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.


Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. 

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 17, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup.  NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 17, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Boland Park, Paarl, 10:30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will take place at 10 PM IST.

Time: February 19, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson.

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.




Published Date: February 19, 2023 2:08 PM IST







