Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 17 Feb 19 10.30 PM IST At Boland Park, Paarl

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Match 17, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Boland Park, Paarl, 10:30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday

Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ-W vs SL-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Match 17, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Boland Park, Paarl, 10:30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday.



TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will take place at 10 PM IST.

Time: February 19, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson.

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

