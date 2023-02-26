Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023, Final AUS vs SA Feb 26 6.30 PM IST

Home

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Final, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain South Africa Women vs Australia Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 26, Sunday

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Final, Fantasy Hints: South Africa will get their fairytale finish at home if they find a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday. South Africa showed commendable fighting spirit to upset England in the semifinal but they will need to stitch together a perfect game to topple the mighty Australia, who are the record five-time champions and are in their seventh successive final. South Africa have made rapid strides over the past 12 months and after making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup last year, they entered their maiden final of an ICC event here on Friday. In Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, a former world junior javelin champion whose Olympic dream was shattered in 2012 due to a car accident, South Africa have one of the best opening pairings in the tournament.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup Final match toss between Australia Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time: February 26, Sunday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath(C)

Allrounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner(vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Darcie Brown.

AUS-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.











