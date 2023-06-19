Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for Odisha Cricket League T20 Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions 1.30 PM June 19

Home

ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 1.30 PM IST June 19, Monday

ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Playing 11s For Today's Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, June 19, 1.30 PM IST Monday.

TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Lions will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 19, Monday.

Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 19 June.

ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Manas Nayak

Batters: Amin Iqbal, Biswajit Mallick (C), Raghunath Malla (VC), Rama Behera and Subhranshu Senapati

All-Rounders: Nirbishankar Barik and Raj Kishan Patel

Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera and Pradeep Pradhan

ODT vs ODL Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers (ODT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sawan Paharia(WK), 2. Subranshu Senapati(C), 3. Om T Munde, 4. Rajkishan Patel, 5. Subham Satrajit, 6. Binayak Sahoo, 7. B Shiva, 8. Raghunath Malla, 9. Ayashkant Sahoo, 10. Nihar Bhuyan, 11. Sumit Moharana

Odisha Lions (ODL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Krushna Barik(WK), 2. Debabrata Pradhan, 3. Ramachandra Behera, 4. Biswajit Mallick, 5. Amin Iqbal, 6. Nishikant Rout, 7. Biplab Samantray, 8. Mushtaq Beg, 9. Pradeep Pradhan, 10. Krishna Palai, 11. Milan Samal

Squads:

Odisha Tigers (ODT) Squad: Sawan Paharia(WK), Subranshu Senapati(C), Om T Munde, Rajkishan Patel, Subham Satrajit, Binayak Sahoo, B Shiva, Raghunath Malla, Ayashkant Sahoo, Nihar Bhuyan, Sumit Moharana, Manas Ranjan Nayak(WK), Jayanta Behera, Ramesh Behera, Nirbishankar Barik

Odisha Lions (ODL) Squad: Krushna Barik(WK), Debabrata Pradhan, Ramachandra Behera, Biswajit Mallick, Amin Iqbal, Nishikant Rout, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg, Pradeep Pradhan, Krishna Palai, Milan Samal, Ritesh Priyaranjan, Pradipta Das, Pushkar Raj, Ranjit Singh-III, Aasirwad Swain(WK)















