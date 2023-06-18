Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for Odisha Cricket League T20 Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas 1.30 PM IST June 18

Home

ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, 1.30 PM IST June 18, Sunday

ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas will take place at 1.00 PM IST

Time – June 18, Sunday.

Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, 18 June.

ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: B Samal (C)

Batters: S Senapati (VC), R Pattanaik, S Mohapatra

All-rounders: S Samal, R Patel, R Behera

Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera, Pappu Roy and Sumit Moharana

ODT vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: 1.Sawan Paharia(WK), 2. Subranshu Senapati(C), 3. Om T Munde, 4. Rajkishan Patel, 5. Subham Satrajit, 6. Manas Ranjan Nayak(WK), 7. Ramesh Behera, 8. Nirbishankar Barik, 9. B Shiva, 10. Nihar Bhuyan, 11. Jayanta Behera

Odisha Pumas: 1.Bikram Samal(WK), 2. Saideep Mohapatra, 3. Rakesh Pattanaik, 4. Debasish Ashok Samantray, 5. Anshuman Mishra, 6. Niranjan Gouda, 7. Pankaj Senapati, 8. Swastik Samal, 9. Sushil Barik, 10. Rahul Choudhary, 11. Jamala Mohapatra















