Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for Odisha Cricket League T20 Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas 1.30 PM IST June 18

TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas will take place at 1.00 PM IST
Time – June 18, Sunday.
Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, 18 June.
ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: B Samal (C)
Batters: S Senapati (VC), R Pattanaik, S Mohapatra
All-rounders: S Samal, R Patel, R Behera
Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera, Pappu Roy and Sumit Moharana
ODT vs OPU Probable Playing XIs
Odisha Tigers: 1.Sawan Paharia(WK), 2. Subranshu Senapati(C), 3. Om T Munde, 4. Rajkishan Patel, 5. Subham Satrajit, 6. Manas Ranjan Nayak(WK), 7. Ramesh Behera, 8. Nirbishankar Barik, 9. B Shiva, 10. Nihar Bhuyan, 11. Jayanta Behera
Odisha Pumas: 1.Bikram Samal(WK), 2. Saideep Mohapatra, 3. Rakesh Pattanaik, 4. Debasish Ashok Samantray, 5. Anshuman Mishra, 6. Niranjan Gouda, 7. Pankaj Senapati, 8. Swastik Samal, 9. Sushil Barik, 10. Rahul Choudhary, 11. Jamala Mohapatra