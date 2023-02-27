Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for PSL 2023, Match 16 Feb 27, 7.30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Home

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today's at Gadaffi Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM PM IST, February 27, Monday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 16 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

LAH vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.











