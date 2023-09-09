September 9, 2023

Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing XIs For Australia Tour of South Africa 2023, 2nd ODI

3 hours ago admin


  • Dream11 Team SA vs AUS Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today South Africa vs Australia, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa 4:30 PM IST

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 2nd ODI here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team SA vs AUS Prediction 2nd ODI: After clinching the first ODI by three wickets, thanks to the crucial knocks of Marnus Labuschange and Ashton Agar, the visitors are all set to take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa as this is the year of ODI World Cup both the teams will look to give their best. Australia will lock horns against the same opposition at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Temba Bavuma (vc), Marnus Labuschagne (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Check Dream11 Prediction/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.










