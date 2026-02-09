Iconic Made in America Brand Features Heirloom-Quality, Limited Edition Blankets to Cheer on and Give Back to Team USA AthletesFARIBAULT, Minn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Faribault Mill, the storied Minnesota manufacturer known for crafting premium American-made blankets, throws, and accessories since 1865, today announced a limited edition of United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the USA Bobsled Team blankets to support the 2026 Winter Olympics. The line features three styles all crafted in Minnesota from 100% natural materials. They include:
- USA Bobsled Team: New this year, a 42″ x 65″ red, white, blue and black blanket design inspired by the iconic USA Bobsled team design. Retails for $245.
- American Flag: A 42″ x 65″ American Flag Wool Throw made of 100% wool and cotton blend. Retails for $245.
- U.S. Olympic Team Official Puck Logo: A 42″ x 65″ grey blanket with the official U.S. Olympic Team puck logo featuring the iconic five rings. Retails for $245.
Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today’s products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Mill products are 100% Made in the USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com. Media Contact:
