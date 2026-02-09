Iconic Made in America Brand Features Heirloom-Quality, Limited Edition Blankets to Cheer on and Give Back to Team USA Athletes

FARIBAULT, Minn.

Feb. 9, 2026



USA Bobsled Team Wool Throw Blanket



USA Bobsled Team : New this year , a 42″ x 65″ red, white, blue and black blanket design inspired by the iconic USA Bobsled team design. Retails for $245.

American Flag : A 42″ x 65″ American Flag Wool Throw made of 100% wool and cotton blend. Retails for $245.

U.S. Olympic Team Official Puck Logo : A 42″ x 65″ grey blanket with the official U.S. Olympic Team puck logo featuring the iconic five rings. Retails for $245.

About Faribault Mill