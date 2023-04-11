Home

Father-Daughter Chill Time! Virat Kohli Spends Day Out With Vamika By The Pool Side

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli shared a photo with his daughter Vamika Kohli, both dad and daughter were spotted sitting by the poolside. Kohli is currently playing Indian Premier League and the batter is in great form.

In the recently concluded IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants, the former India captain scored 61 runs in 44 balls but it was a forgetful game for RCB as the franchise lose the match against KL Rahul-led LSG by 1 wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants were 37/3 at the end of power-play, with Royal Challengers Bangalore firmly on top of them in a run chase of 213 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Marcus Stoinis brought his side back with his impressive 30-ball 65 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 19-ball 62, including hitting fastest fifty of the season in 15 balls, to take the team to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory in a dramatic match

Mohammed Siraj gave Bangalore an ideal start as Kyle Mayers chopped on to his stumps. Wayne Parnell dealt double blows to Lucknow, having Deepak Hooda nick behind a cutter to Dinesh Karthik and then forcing Krunal Pandya to edge off an outswinger to the keeper.

RCB has won one match out of three in the ongoing edition of IPL and the franchise is currently number seven in the points table. Faf du Plesis-led Bangalore will lock horns against Delhi Capitals on April 15 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.











