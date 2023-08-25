Fazal Farooqi Mankads Shadab Khan During Pak vs Afg 2nd ODI Sparks Controversy Over Spirit of Game

Home

Fazal Farooqi Mankading Shadab Khan During Pak vs Afg 2nd ODI Sparks Controversy Over ‘Spirit of Game’ | WATCH

Afg vs Pak: Shadab was brilliant with the bat as he hit an important 48 off 35 balls.

Fazal Farooqi Mankads Shadab Khan

Hambantota: It was a night to remember for the fans who were present on Thursday during the second ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the game went right down to the wire. Eventually, the Pakistani tailenders managed to hold their nerves and take their team over the line. With the one wicket win, Pakistan have now sealed the series with a game still to go. But the quality of cricket that was on display was marred by the controversial mankading. Fazal Farooqi mankaded Shadab Khan who was going great guns at that point of time. Shadab was brilliant with the bat as he hit an important 48 off 35 balls.

Here is the clip of what exactly happened:

That’s Naseem shah often does against Afghanistan and farooqi

❤🔥#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/aiEuoMuNDE — JUNAID 💁‍♂ (@BAFC56) August 24, 2023

After Pakistan won the game, Shadab was awarded the player of the match.

“When you’re a senior player, you go through these phases many times, sometimes you fail, sometimes you succeed. They have quality spinners, so wanted to go after the fast bowlers. Was blaming myself for that shot against Zimbabwe in T20 WC. Resolved not to play such shots,” Shadab at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s crucial fifties and century partnership set the base for this thrilling win over their Asian neighbors.

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish.















