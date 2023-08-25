August 25, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Fazal Farooqi Mankads Shadab Khan During Pak vs Afg 2nd ODI Sparks Controversy Over Spirit of Game

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fazal Farooqi Mankading Shadab Khan During Pak vs Afg 2nd ODI Sparks Controversy Over ‘Spirit of Game’ | WATCH

Afg vs Pak: Shadab was brilliant with the bat as he hit an important 48 off 35 balls.

Fazal Farooqi, Fazal Farooqi news, Fazal Farooqi age, Fazal Farooqi wickets, Fazal Farooqi mankad, Fazal Farooqi records, Shadab Khan, Shadab Khan news, Shadab Khan age, Shadab Khan updates, Shadab Khan runs, Shadab Khan wickets, Shadab Khan records, Pak vs Afg, Afg vs Pak, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Afg vs Pak highlights, Afg vs Pak as it happened, Afg vs Pak scorecard, Cricket News
Fazal Farooqi Mankads Shadab Khan

Hambantota: It was a night to remember for the fans who were present on Thursday during the second ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the game went right down to the wire. Eventually, the Pakistani tailenders managed to hold their nerves and take their team over the line. With the one wicket win, Pakistan have now sealed the series with a game still to go. But the quality of cricket that was on display was marred by the controversial mankading. Fazal Farooqi mankaded Shadab Khan who was going great guns at that point of time. Shadab was brilliant with the bat as he hit an important 48 off 35 balls.

Here is the clip of what exactly happened:

After Pakistan won the game, Shadab was awarded the player of the match.

“When you’re a senior player, you go through these phases many times, sometimes you fail, sometimes you succeed. They have quality spinners, so wanted to go after the fast bowlers. Was blaming myself for that shot against Zimbabwe in T20 WC. Resolved not to play such shots,” Shadab at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s crucial fifties and century partnership set the base for this thrilling win over their Asian neighbors.

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

India Needs To Beware Of Not Just Pakistan This Year

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

India Last Connect With Trophy Of Asian Supremacy

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction With Stats, Pitch Report & Player Record of ECS Dresden, 2023 For Eliminator 1

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

SBI Foundation Gives Indian Head Injury Foundation a Rs. 1.45 Cr Facelift with Cutting-edge Rehabilitation Machines

33 mins ago
2 min read

Away&Co Launches Away Exotics; Travel Experiences That Take Guests Beyond the Ordinary

34 mins ago
3 min read

India Needs To Beware Of Not Just Pakistan This Year

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

India Last Connect With Trophy Of Asian Supremacy

2 hours ago admin