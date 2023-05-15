FC Barcelona Players Attacked by Fans While Celebrating LaLiga 2023 Title With Win Over Espanyol; Watch VIRAL Video

Home

Barcelona Players Attacked by Fans While Celebrating LaLiga 2023 Title With Win Over Espanyol; Watch VIRAL Video

Scenes got ugly as the security could not keep control of things as Barcelona players had to run for cover.

Barcelona win LaLiga 2022-23 (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Espanyol: Barcelona was on the button against Espanyol on Sunday during a LaLiga game. It was an important game as Barcelona had the chance of sealing the title. Thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s brace, Barcelona beat Espanyol 4-2. But what happened after the game hogged the limelight? Furious Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and attacked the Barcelona players, who were celebrating their win. Scenes got ugly as the security could not keep control of things as Barcelona players had to run for cover.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

The supporters threw chairs and other objects before dispersing without any other incidents. Things got really ugly. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Barcelona coach Xavi had tried to take his players into the locker room even before the fans’ actions.

“It was a moment of celebration, euphoria, it was normal, but we were not in our home and at one point I felt that it was more respectful if we went back into the locker room,” he said.

Espanyol apologized for the incident at the Barcelona derby at the RCDE Stadium.

“We should always condemn violence, in all aspects of life,” Espanyol coach Luis García said. “Everything was done to try to keep this from happening but it wasn’t possible.”

Barcelona won the match 4-2 to clinch its first league title since 2019 with four rounds remaining. The loss left Espanyol second-to-last.















