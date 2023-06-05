Menu
FC Barcelona Unable To Put Official Bid For Lionel Messi, Time Out Taken For Creative Solution- Report

By: admin

Date:


La Liga has approved the Catalan Giants’ desire to get the signature of their greatest ever player as Barcelona has been dealing with financial issues for quite a long time now.


FC Barcelona Unable To Put Official Bid For Lionel Messi, Time Out Taken For 'Creative Solution'- Report.

Barcelona: FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi met in Barcelona on Monday to discuss a possible move for the World Cup winning Argentine captain back to Camp Nou.

Now as per transfer market expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish club has reportedly failed to present an official bid for Messi during the meeting, even though both the sides feel that time is running out.

Messi’s father, who is also Leo’s agent along with Laporta, decided to take some hours to see if there is a ‘creative’ solution. Meanwhile, the 35-year old Messi has an advanced thought process.

Jorge Messi after meeting Barcelona president Laporta, “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça”.

“Barça move is an option for sure”, he further added.

Reports also say that Messi has a lucrative deal from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, which will make him the highest-paid athlete beating his greatest ever rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

We can only wait and see, how things unfold in this particular transfer saga.










