132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa Take On North East FC In Prelude To Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Derby

The Group D game between the Gaurs and the Highlanders kicks off in the afternoon whereas the Group A derby game in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) at 4.45 pm.

Guwahati: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal in the biggest clash of the season while FC Goa meet NorthEast United in another crucial clash in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on the second Super Saturday of the 132nd Durand Cup.

The match between Manolo Marquez-schooled FC Goa and the Juan Pedro Benali-coached NEUFC will essentially be a battle of who takes the top spot, at least momentarily, in Group D.

With both the Gaurs and the Highlanders beating Shillong Lajong in their respective opening games, Saturday’s winner would fancy their knockout qualification chances. Downtown Heroes of Kashmir is the third team in the group and is yet to play their first game.

While the Gaurs overwhelmed Shillong 6-0, a young Highlanders side is also impressive in their 4-0 win over the same opponents. Both winners also had hat-trick men in those games with a young and impressive Parthib Gogoi bringing up the tournament’s and his first in senior football to begin with and then Noah Sadaoui of the Gaurs, netting three in their game against a hapless Shillong four days later.

Sadaoui spoke to the Durand media team ahead of Saturday’s clash saying, “I’m glad to have notched my first hat-trick in Indian football, but the most important thing is to play well as a team. We are happy with how we played on Tuesday. We’ll take on a strong opponent once again in NorthEast United, and we’ll try to do what the Coach says so that we play well and win again.”

He also added, “We are aiming at qualifying for the knockouts and winning the Durand Cup.”

The Highlanders also have their engine in Frenchman Romain Philippoteaux, who had a brilliant first game. With talent like Phalguni Singh and Gani Nigam in support and the assurance of Chalieu in goal, the Gaurs will definitely have a match on their hands, despite their good form.

The biggest game in Indian football

No other game in Indian football mobilises and generates excitement among so many people and a whole state, as much as a clash between century-old rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal. The buzz in Kolkata is palpable.

For the record, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a hundred per cent record from the two games they have played so far in Group A and are sitting pretty on the top and with an embarrassment of footballing riches to boot.

East Bengal on the other hand, in their only game so far, drew 2-2 against a Bangladesh Army side who did not score in any of their other two games. They have a new coach and a new set of players who assembled just before the start of the tournament and have not won a derby for over four years now.

The two teams had a pre-match presser and here is what Carles Cuadrat, the Emami East Bengal gaffer had to say on the importance of the derby among other things,

“We understand the value of this Derby. It will be a fantastic game with a fantastic atmosphere. We will give our best. We don’t have the full squad but our practice is going well. Our guys are really hard-working. We are trying to build a team for the future. The management is good. So we are expecting to put up a fight tomorrow and try to win.”

Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando also acknowledged the importance of the game saying among other things, “Derby is always a different match. We have to give our best tomorrow and get three points to go to the next round. Mohun Bagan is a big club so we have to be prepared for the CFL, Durand Cup, and AFC Cup. This time East Bengal has some good players. Mandar is a good player. In my opinion, we have a quality side so we have to make the best decision. We hope that we will do well tomorrow.”

So even as Mohun Bagan Super Giant go into the game as clear favourites as the coaches made it aptly clear in as many words, all records and data will be put behind on Saturday by fans and players alike, as they focus on the task ahead, which is to win in the season’s first derby.















