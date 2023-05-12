Feel Fortunate to Play For RCB From Day One Of IPL, Virat Kohli Speaks His Heart Out On RCB Legacy

Home

‘Feel Fortunate to Play For RCB From Day One Of IPL,’ Virat Kohli Speaks His Heart Out On RCB’s Legacy

Jaipur, May 12: Virat Kohli has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has emerged as one of the global superstars while contributing his best efforts for the franchise.

The player and the franchise have grown together to become one of the most popular figures in the sporting world and will look to achieve new heights in years to come. Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on being a part of the wonderful journey with RCB and what it means for him to play for one team since the start of the IPL.

“I feel really fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one. It’s been a constant relationship based on trust from both ends that we are working for the same thing and the value that I have seen fans connecting with me very organically is because of the fact that we play the game for the right reasons,” stated Virat Kohli.

The player also added that he looks forward to starting the IPL journey with RCB every year and it’s a really exciting part of his life. He said, “I am really honoured and fortunate to be here for so long, in a place where I absolutely love coming to every year and start the IPL journey all over again. So, it’s always very exciting.”

Virat Kohli has played 234 matches and has scored more than 7000 runs for the franchise. He has been playing brilliant cricket for RCB in the ongoing season as well and has been the pillar of RCB’s batting while opening the innings with skipper Faf Du Plessis.















