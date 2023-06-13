Menu
Feel This is a Very Strong Team

India has not won any ICC trophy since 2013’s Champions Trophy. After the Champions Trophy win in 2013, India have featured in four semifinals and four finals of major ICC events but haven’t been able to cross the final hurdle.

Sourav Ganguly Passes Advice To Team India After WTC 2023 Final Loss

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave advice to Rohit Sharma-led team India after Australia outclassed the side in the recently concluded World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval on Sunday. India has not won any ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy. After the Champions Trophy win in 2013, India have featured in four semifinals and four finals of major ICC events but haven't been able to cross the final hurdle.

“The T20 World Cup semi-final also against England in Adelaide They should have hit it and that’s the mindset Rahul and Rohit need to get we have a World Cup in six months. I feel this is a very strong team but the execution has to be fearless,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly also advised team India to play the match without any fear at the big moments.

“In the last 10 years, they played four finals. It’s not that they’ve been absolutely poor. They have just not won the big finals, hopefully that will happen. As someone who has seen Indian cricket closely. My only advice is to play without fear when you get to these big moments. Sometimes you have to take the hard decisions,” Ganguly told India Today.

“Maybe at times there is a bit of a different thought but that’s what I feel watching from outside and I say that with respect that just go and play,” the former India skipper said.

Team India will now play the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 which is set to be played later this year and the side will look to clinch both the series.










