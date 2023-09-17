Home

Sports

‘Feels Like a Dream’, Says Mohammed Siraj After Record-Breaking 6/21 in Asia Cup 2023 Final

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs SL: Siraj joined an elite list of cricketers with four wickets in an over.

Siraj on his sensational spell in Asia Cup 2023 final @BCCITwitter

Colombo: It was a day to remember for Mohammed Siraj as he returned with career-best six for 21 in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the iconic R. Premadasa in Colombo on Sunday against co-hosts Sri Lanka. It was a dream-spell for the Hyderabad-born who claimed ‘it felt like a dream’. With the unique feat of four wickets in an over, Siraj also joined an elite list of cricketers. After his brilliant spell of fast bowling which helped India bundle out Lanka for 50, Siraj said it was swinging today and that helped.

“Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn’t get the five-for. Realised you get what’s in your destiny. Did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive,” Siraj after India bundle out Sri Lanka for 50.

Siraj has also equaled Chaminda Vaas’ record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup. Siraj took 1002 balls to get to his 50th ODI wicket – the second quickest for any bowler in the history of ODIs, only behind Ajantha Mendis’ 847 balls to the milestone.

India has won Asia Cup seven times – in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 (T20I edition), and 2018. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022 (T20I edition). Today, India is all set to add to the tally.















