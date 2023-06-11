Menu
Felt Good To Get Virat Kohli Out, Says Australian Pacer Scott Boland After Delivering Match-Winning Spell

By: admin

Date:


he Indian cricket team once again fell short of the ICC title dream as they suffered a crushing defeat by 209 runs by Australia at the KIA Oval, England on Sunday.

WTC Final 2023: Scott Boland finished with 3-46 in the second innings against India. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team once again fell short of the ICC title dream as they suffered a crushing defeat by 209 runs against Australia at the KIA Oval, England on Sunday.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a match-winning bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

“It was good fun. Nice to come over here for our bowling group and take 20 wickets. Probably just hit similar areas all the time (bowling plans?). There was some bounce outside the off stump, tried to exploit that,” said the Aussie pacer.

“Felt good to get Kohli out”. “Smudge took another amazing catch today and Green took some blinders throughout the game as well.”

“Nice to have the confidence that if you’re going to find the nicks, they’re going to get taken.”

“Been playing state cricket for Victoria for 12 years.”

“Have done some hard work. Nice to play international cricket and get some wickets. Really looking forward to it (Ashes),” he added.

The best Australian bowler in the second innings was the experienced off -spinner Nathan Lyon, who finished with 4-41, followed by Boland, who finished with 3-46.

Australia won the coveted Mace, the only trophy missing from their extensive collection of awards and beacane the only team in the history to win all ICC Titles.

Brief scores:

Australia 469 and 270/8d beat India 296 and 234 in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Ajinkya Rahane 46; Nathan Lyon 4-41, Scott Boland 3-41) by 209 runs

(Written By: Utkarsh Rathour)










