Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who returned excellent figures of 11-176 for Mumbai of their Ranji Trophy encounter in opposition to Hyderabad on Thursday, rated his efficiency much more particular as a result of his dad was there to witness it.

“My dad [Zakir] was right here at this time [Thursday]. It’s for the primary time in two years that he has come to observe my bowling. It feels good to take wickets in entrance of him. I didn’t have a five-wicket haul in Mumbai, so it feels much more particular to take it in entrance of my father and the individuals of Mumbai. I’m glad that I might ship what I’ve at all times been recognized for,” Mulani remarked.

Mumbai, who presently high Elite Group `B` with 13 factors, will play their third recreation in opposition to Saurashtra at MCA’s BKC floor from December 27. India’s white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav is prone to be obtainable for this recreation as effectively.

Mumbai can even be boosted by the inclusion of fit-again all-rounder Shivam Dube.

