FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner Emiliano Martinez Sends Heart-Warming Messages, Signed Gloves To Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Kolkata Visit

FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner Emiliano Martinez Sends Heart-Warming Messages, Signed Gloves To Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Kolkata Visit

Just few days ago, Mohun Bagan broke the news that the FIFA World Cup 2022’s Best Goalkeeper will be stepping his foot in the City of Joy on 4th July.

Kolkata: Ahead of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s Kolkata visit, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner and currently the best keeper in the world has sent personalised heart-warming messages and signed gloves to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Indian cricket great Sourav Ganguly.

Just few days ago, Mohun Bagan broke the news that the FIFA World Cup 2022’s Best Goalkeeper will be stepping his foot in the City of Joy on 4th July and will start his 2-day tour by visiting ISL champions Mohun Bagan Club’s tent first.

Satadru Dutta, Sports Promoter and owner of A Satadru Dutta Initiative, who is known for bringing the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Dunga and Cafu to Kolkata, left no stone unturned in bringing Dibu Martinez to India.

”So excited to go to the city of Kolkata and meet you in person. I will see you in July very soon. Take care Didi”, Martinez shared his video message for West Bengal’s Chief Minister through Satadru Dutta.

He also sent a message to former BCCI President and ex India captain Sourav Ganguly asking him to teach him cricket.

”Dada, I am looking forward to meeting you in City of Joy, Kolkata and learn some cricket from you. See you very soon, take care”, Satadru also posted another video regarding Ganguly on his Facebook account.

Apart from meeting the two famous Bengalis in Kolkata, he will also take part in various charity events, will pay tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona in a memorial event and will also conduct a master class session for aspiring kids.















