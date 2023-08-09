Home

FIFA World Cup Winner Angel di Maria Coming To Kolkata This Durga Puja ? Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta Who Brought Maradona To India, Drops HUGE Hint

Angel di Maria To Come To Kolkata During Durga Puja 2023 In October ? Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta Drops Major Hint. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: India’s City Of Joy, Kolkata are in for a treat this coming October if things go according to plan in favour of West Bengal-based Sports Promoter, Satadru Dutta.

Dutta, who brought the likes of footballing greats in Pele, Maradona and most recently FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez to Kolkata last month, is all set to bring Angel di Maria, Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez’s teammate, who played a huge role in guiding Argentina to Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup glory in the last 2 years.

For footballing fans, di Maria is no stranger. He’s a Real Madrid legend and have plied trade for Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and Portugal giants Benfica, making him one of the most decorated players for the 3-time World Champions.

The 35-year old has a unique record of scoring in the Olympics Final, Copa America Final, Finalissima and in the World Cup Final for La Albiceleste. Every time he has scored in a summit clash, Argentina have gone onto win.

Now recent Facebook posts of Dutta have hinted that he is working on bringing the Argentine superstar to the tri-colour nation.

In a recent post, he posted a status update in regard to all the football fans, that they will get definitely what they are looking for. He has urged the football fanatics to have patience.

As per few media reports, di Maria will be coming to Kolkata during Durga Puja 2023 and the tentative dates will be between 21st October to 26th October.

Few months back, when Dutta was busy promoting for Emi Martinez, he promised the Kolkata fans that he will give a blockbuster treat during the Durga Puja. At the same time, the 43-year old Sports Promoter has also gave indication on bringing Leo Messi again to Kolkata. Photographer Suraj Mondal, who was handling the photography and video duty during Emi Martinez’s visit to Kolkata, actually confirmed via a Facebook story that the Inter Miami man is indeed coming to India.

But as of now, we have to wait and see how things take shape in the di Maria saga.















