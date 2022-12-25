Because the clock nears the FIH Odisha Hockey Males’s World Cup 2023, the joy and enthusiasm amongst hockey followers all over the world have already reached past its peak. The event, which is ready to start on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey groups from all over the world in motion.

Desirous to witness the thrilling world hockey motion happening in Rourkela for the primary time, the followers gathered in massive numbers outdoors the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium because the opening of the field workplace on December 19 to purchase tickets. And inside per week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been offered out.

A complete of 20 matches will happen on the new ‘jewel’ of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capability of over 20,000.

In the meantime, the enduring Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar which has a sitting capability of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, together with cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the World Cup remaining.

The Indian males’s workforce, who’s positioned in Pool D, together with Spain may even start its marketing campaign towards Spain on January 13 in Rourkela.

Following the match towards Spain on the primary day of the competitors, India will play England on January 15, in Rourkela, adopted by their remaining group encounter towards Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar.

All of India’s group-stage matches will begin at 7 PM.