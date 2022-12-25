Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a mortgage cope with last-placed Premier League facet Wolverhampton Wanderers, the La-Liga membership introduced.

Cunha will develop into Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as Wolves head coach.

As per Wolves’ official web site, Cunha flew to the UK and accomplished his medical earlier within the week, finalising a mortgage transfer which is able to routinely develop into a everlasting deal till 2027, ought to sure clauses be triggered.

The 23-year-old Brazilian scored seven targets within the earlier season after shifting to Spain from Hertha Berlin in Germany for a charge of 26 million euros however hasn’t discovered the web in 17 appearances within the present marketing campaign.

The Spanish membership stated, “From Atletico Madrid we wish Matheus Cunha the best of success.”

Cunha made his Brazil debut in September 2021, in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier in opposition to Chile, a month after successful gold with Brazil under-23 facet on the Tokyo Olympics.