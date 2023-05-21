Finisher Rinku Singh Can Make The Cut For India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Feels Tom Moody

Home

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Finisher Rinku Singh Can Make The Cut For India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Feels Tom Moody

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh finished the season with 474 runs to his name at a strike rate of 149.5 and an astonishing average of 59.25. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody feels that if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh maintains his current run, he will surely secure a spot in India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rinku has emerged as one of the best finishers and won quite a number of matches for KKR with his batting prowess in the IPL 2023. The southpaw finished the season with 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.5 with an astonishing average of 59.25.

In Saturday’s match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), aggressive Rinku Singh almost pulled off a miracle yet again as the left-hander smashed LSG’s bowler Yash Thakur for 16 runs off the last three balls for his team, only to fall short by a run at the end. Rinku finished the innings at 67 out of 33 deliveries. This was is fourth half-century of the tournament.

Rinku Singh’s ability to finish has been the taking point in this “Prestigious League” and emerged as arguably the best finisher in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The southpaw also smashed five match-winning consecutive sixes under pressure against Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Yash Dayal.

Ex-Australian player Moddy, during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, said, “He’s got the game. He’s got a strong foundation to his game. We talked previously about how it is no coincidence that he has taken this opportunity to play every single game with both hands. Because he’s got pedigree. He averages nearly 60 in first-class cricket. He has played a lot of first-class cricket. He has got a strong foundation.”

Tom Moody further concluded that the best finishers in cricket possess composed and strategic thinking during high-pressure situations and KKR’s Rinku Singh seems to have all those qualities to become the best finisher for India.

“He hasn’t been plucked out of nowhere. He is a very good ball striker with no pedigree. He has a pedigree. He has got technique, great balance, and composure at the crease, and he has been in pressure situations in other formats of the game,” he said.

“One of the most impressive things is his temperament. The best finishers have calculated minds and also very calm minds under pressure. And he seems to have that,” he further added.

The Australian also mentioned that if the 25-year-old continues with his phenomenal form, he can be a possible first choice for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“He is proving that he can hold down that specialist role of a finisher. He is a gun fielder as well. That World Cup is a fair way away. Not like the 50-over World Cup. It is next year,” said Moody.

“He is going to play another IPL match between now and then. If he continues to play like this, he is an absolute shoo-in,” he concluded.















