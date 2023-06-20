FIR Registered Against Man Trying to Illegally Occupy Sourav Gangulys Plot in Bengal

Home

FIR Registered Against Man Trying to Illegally Occupy Sourav Ganguly’s Plot in Bengal

The person accused of illegally trying to occupy Ganguly’s plot tried to forcibly break the lock and engaging in ‘anti-social activities’.

Kolkata: In what would come as relief for the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, an FIR has been registered against a person trying to illegally occupy the ex-BCCI president’s South 24 Paraganas house. The complain was registered on Monday after many attempts were made by the person to occupy the plot. As per a India Today report, the person accused of illegally trying to occupy Ganguly’s plot tried to forcibly break the lock and engaging in ‘anti-social activities’.

As per the report, the name of the miscreant is Supriya.

“We have received a complaint. The person was summoned to police station. We will take steps after interrogation,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirupam Ghosh told India Today.

Ganguly was recently there in London to witness the World Test Championship final between India-Australia. The Indian team lost the match and the coveted trophy. Following India’s humiliating loss, Ganguly reckoned the team lacks the belief and also feels that workload is taking a toll on the body of the cricketers.

“I don’t agree that this team does not have the belief. We played well in England in 2021 and before that, we played good cricket in Australia in 2020-21, where Rishabh Pant won us the series on the last day, I feel that happens with belief only. They play so much cricket and travel a lot, so it probably goes slightly back for a short time, so they need to recoup that and bring it back, which I feel is absolutely possible,” he had said.















