LOS ANGELES

Jan. 16, 2026



Logitech G and FlyQuest expand partnership across all competitive teams.



/PRNewswire/ — FlyQuest today announced the expansion of its partnership with Logitech G, extending support across FlyQuest’s full competitive ecosystem. Following a successful collaboration with FlyQuest RED, the partnership will now include all FlyQuest teams, reinforcing a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and elite competitive standards.This expansion marks a significant evolution of the relationship between FlyQuest and Logitech. By outfitting FlyQuest’s athletes and creators across all titles with Logitech G’s industry-leading gaming gear, the partnership ensures consistent, high-performance equipment at every level of competition.

“Logitech G has been an outstanding partner, and the expansion to all our teams reflects the trust and momentum we’ve built together,” said Patrick Fenn, EVP, Partnerships at FlyQuest. “Our work with Logitech G goes far beyond logos and product placement. From co-development of the next generation of products to performance research, we are setting the standard for what excellence looks like in esports.”

“Pro players know that Logitech G is at the top of the peripherals game,” said Josh “INS” Potter, FlyQuest’s Counterstrike 2 in-game leader, “As someone who swapped over to the new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse recently, I’m super excited about the support Logitech G provides and working with them to develop future products.”

[email protected]