Food Delivery Giant Trolls Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead of Virat Kohli Faceoff, Says Cant Wait To See Cheeku Make Mango Shake On Oct 11

Home

Sports

Food Delivery Giant Trolls Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead of Virat Kohli Faceoff, Says ‘Can’t Wait To See Cheeku Make Mango Shake On Oct 11’

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the Afghanistan’s ODI squad after a two-year gap for the marquee tournament in India.

Naveen-ul-Haq. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named a strong 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India which is going to be played from October-Novemember month. A surprise pick by the Afghans as Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the ODI squad after a two-year gap for the marquee tournament in India while senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib misses out despite a good showing in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The squad led by Hashmatullah Shahidi features four changes from the group that played at the Asia Cup. The likes of Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi also miss out aside from Naib.

The cricketing world is bracing itself for an epic clash that promises to surpass the intensity of any India vs Pakistan showdown. Indian star batter Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq whose rivalry was sparked during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match. Both of them are once again set to face each other on the grand stage of the ICC World Cup 2023.

All the excitement surrounding Naveen Ul Haq’s comeback to the marquee tournament, the food delivery app, Swiggy, added a playful twist to the anticipation. In a cheeky tweet, Swiggy wrote, “Can’t wait to see Cheeku make mango shake on Oct 11.” This cheeky reference to Virat Kohli, fondly nicknamed “Cheeku,” hints at the upcoming showdown on October 11th between Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq.

Can’t wait to see Cheeku make mango shake on Oct 11 🥰 https://t.co/kRpG09lBgr — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 13, 2023

The huge brawl between RCB batter Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq began during IPL 2023 when the former Indian skipper and LSG’s pacer engaged in a war of words on the field. The altercation heated to a extent where other players had to intervene and stop the matter. Naveen defended himself, saying that he had refrained from sledging and hadn’t initiated the spat. This incident left cricket fans eager to witness a rematch, and the ICC World Cup 2023 is about to grant their wish.

Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Reserve Players: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Farid Ahmad Malik















