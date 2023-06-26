Forget Sarfaraz Khan; Why is BCCI Silent Over Ranji Heroes Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arpit Vasavada And Priyank Panchal

Home

Forget Sarfaraz Khan; Why is BCCI Silent Over Ranji Heroes Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arpit Vasadeva And Priyank Panchal

While all the talk is around Sarfaraz and reports suggest that it is his fitness and attitude that has backfired against him, what about these cricketers and why has BCCI not given an explanation on why they were overlooked?

India Test Team For West Indies Tour

Mumbai: Once the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ODI and the Test team for the upcoming West Indies tour, there were questions raised. Despite the squad being on predicted lines, there were a few surprises. The biggest suprise of them all would be the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter has amassed more than 900 runs in consecutive seasons of the Ranji Trophy and yet he doesn’t find his spot. Has the domestic league lost it’s significance? But while all the talk is around Sarfaraz and reports suggest that it is his fitness and attitude that has backfired against him, what about these cricketers and why has BCCI not given an explanation on why they were overlooked?

Priyank Panchal: The Gujarat batter has been in surreal touch in somestic cricket and is arguably the best red0ball opener in the country amassing 7901 runs in 111 first-class matches at an average of 47 with 26 centuries to his name. He was unlucky in 2019. There were talks of him getting a national call-up after KL Rahul picked up an injury but the chance was given to Rohit Sharma who grabbed it with both hands.

Arpit Vasavada: Saurashtra reached the final of the Ranji Trophy this season and one of the biggest reasons for that was Arpit Vasavada. In the last season, Arpit was the second highest run-getter amassing 907 runs in 10 games at a staggering average of 75.58. It is strange that no one is even talking about him.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: The left-handed Bengal opener has been in the reckoning for some time now, but he too failed to make the cut for the national side for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The opener racked up 798 runs in the last Ranji season in eight games at an average of 66.50.















