Former Bangladesh Cricketer Hails Virat, Wants Him To Lift ODI World Cup

‘Kohli Is A Class Act’: Athar Ali Khan Hails Virat, Wants Him To Lift ODI World Cup

Athar predicted that India will be the semi finalist of ODI World Cup 2023 along with Australia, England and Bangladesh.

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan lavished huge praise on former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The all-rounder reckons that Kohli has delivered so much for the fans to watch him bat in any format.

Kohli was not part of India’s recently-concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies as well as three T20Is against Ireland.

Athar Ali Khan also reckoned that it’s Kohli’s fitness that is helping him to stay one step up in the game.

“You talk about champion, you talk about master blaster, you think about Sachin Tendulkar. The first name which comes to your mind is master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. But Virat Kohli is a class act. He’s a class act. He has delivered so much for not for India, but so much for the fans, for the lover of the game to watch him bat when he comes to bat in any format” said Athar on Rev Sportz.

Athar feels that this is the right time for Virat Kohli to say if I want to go, I want to go by lifting the world cup.

“The amount of pressure, traveling, playing home overseas, day in, day out, scoring runs day in, day out, there will be, there will be, I mean, you’re a human being, there will be, sometime you’ll see people getting out earlier. But once, whenever he does that, he always comes back and comes back in such a big way that it just gives a kind of a really huge smile on the faces of each and every one of us that, OK, he’s still around. He’s not. He’s not faded away. I think this is also in terms of being a senior cricketer, in terms of being playing for such a long time for India, this is probably the right time for him to say, OK, if I want to go, I want to go by lifting the world cup. I’ve got to put India right there, right at the top, right at the top of the order. Because you’re playing at home, you know the conditions better than anybody else. You’ve got not just one or two, but three, four master blasters. You’ve got a great bowling attack. So I’ve got to” added Athar.

Athar also predicted that India will be the semi finalist of ODI World Cup 2023 along with Australia, England and Bangladesh.

“Put India right at the top. Looking at the way things have panned out for different teams, I feel that Australia, because they won the world championship quite a few times, so you really can’t tell them, no, it’s not going to happen. So I think at the moment, India, Australia, England, the brand of cricket they’re playing, basketball cricket. I mean, you look at the test series right now, So they’re a very, very dangerous team. So that would be my number three. And number four would be Bangladesh. With due respect to the other teams. With my due respect to the other teams, I certainly feel that Bangladesh will make the cut in the top” concluded Athar.

The Delhi-born batter will now return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.















