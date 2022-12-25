Former Brazil coach Tite has allegedly been robbed in Rio within the wee hours of Friday. The burglar robbed a series and blasted the coach for Brazil’s quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian paper O Globo has reported.

The 61-year-old coached Brazil since 2016. His tenure ended after Croatia defeated the Selecao in a penalty shootout within the quarterfinal in Qatar. Following the defeat, Tite resigned from the job.

Throughout his tenure, he led Brazil to the Copa America title in 2018 and a runner-up end in 2021. However on the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, Brazil didn’t transcend the quarterfinal stage.

After Brazil’s World Cup exit, Tite stated, “The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.”

Brazil is presently on the hunt for a brand new coach. After Actual Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been linked to the excessive profile job.