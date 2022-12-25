Former Brazil coach Tite robbed of chain in Rio after World Cup failure
Former Brazil coach Tite has allegedly been robbed in Rio within the wee hours of Friday. The burglar robbed a series and blasted the coach for Brazil’s quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian paper O Globo has reported.
The 61-year-old coached Brazil since 2016. His tenure ended after Croatia defeated the Selecao in a penalty shootout within the quarterfinal in Qatar. Following the defeat, Tite resigned from the job.
Throughout his tenure, he led Brazil to the Copa America title in 2018 and a runner-up end in 2021. However on the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, Brazil didn’t transcend the quarterfinal stage.
After Brazil’s World Cup exit, Tite stated, “The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.”
Brazil is presently on the hunt for a brand new coach. After Actual Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been linked to the excessive profile job.