Home

Sports

‘One Bowler Cannot Change Everything’: Former India coach On Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India during the T20I series against Ireland starting in August.

Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback.

Former India all-rounder, Madan Lal, was excited with the return of Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming Ireland tour. The Indian team will head off to Ireland for the series after their West Indies tour. Bumrah will be a key member of the ODI side for the ICC World Cup that is slated to be held between October 5 to November 19. However, he emphasised that the success of the Indian bowling attack would rely on a collective effort rather than just one player’s performance.

“It is really important that he plays the World Cup and should not take any unnecessary chances. Though Bumrah is an asset for us, one bowler cannot change everything. Our bowling will have to perform as a unit. If they do not do well for us, it would become difficult for us,” Madan Lal told ANI.

Bumrah, who is set to lead India during the T20I series against Ireland starting in August, will have an opportunity to assess his fitness before the important fixtures start. India will also feature in the Asia Cup and the performances of players in this tournament could well determine the combinations for the World Cup.

Madan Lal also spoke about the importance of a strong and performing middle order for India’s chances at the World Cup. He urged the middle-order batters to be consistent and to get results out on the field as they could be the difference in the end.

“They (Middle order) batters are playing regularly, getting exposure. If you do not perform, what is all this hard work worth? It is upto players to perform, it will make the middle order strong and confident. If we have a good middle order, only then India will have a chance to win the WC,” Lal went on to add.

While the Indian top order looks fairly settled, there are still spots up for grab in the middle order as well as in the bowling department. With Bumrah making a comeback, it will be interesting to see the players the selectors rope in for the marquee tournament.















